‘Pastor’ hangs self in Delta for allegedly defiling minor

A 45-year-old man popularly called ‘pastor’ has hanged himself after being accused of defiling a minor in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, it was reliably gathered on Tuesday, occurred on July 5, 2021.

The deceased, identified as Jagbefume Oriagioge, allegedly hanged himself in his room at Iregwa Street, Agbor.

Residents of Iregwa Street, off Ojeifoh Street and Upper Queen Lane reportedly woke up the morning of that fateful day to see the lifeless body of the man dangling under the ceiling.

It was gathered that the deceased might have taken his own life after being accused of defiling a minor of one of his neighbours.

“The deceased was suspected to…