PDP alleges Buhari’s self-succession plot over presidency’s remark on 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the assertion by the Presidency that Nigerians will be waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari “to show the way in 2023” has further heightened public apprehensions of self-succession plot by “the cabal in the Presidency.” The main opposition party was reacting to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune