UK asks FG to explain circumstances of Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

The United Kingdom (UK) has asked Nigeria to explain where and how Nnamdi Kanu, a separatist leader who holds British citizenship, was arrested after Kanu’s lawyer alleged he had been detained and mistreated in Kenya before being sent back to Nigeria, Reuters has reported. Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group which […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune