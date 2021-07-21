



2023 Presidency: Southern governors’ pronouncement not backed by constitution —Yarima

Former Zamfara State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Ahmad Yarima, says the 1999 Constitution and the Constitutions of existing political parties have not declared any zone ineligible to run for the presidency. TAIWO AMODU brings the excerpts: WE have less than two years to the 2023 general elections. […]

