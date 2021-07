Tribune Online

A queen departs leaving sweet memories

This is the story of an impressive irrepressible Queen Esther Foluke Fasiku who departed this terrestrial abode in a blaze of Glory. On April 17, 2021, a light was extinguished with the passing of Olori Esther Foluke Fasiku, one of the giants in the educational sector. The late Queen Esther Foluke Fasiku was until her […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune