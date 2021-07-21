After 42 days, bandits free 100 abducted victims in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State police command, in collaboration with the state Ministry of Security and Home Affairs, has successfully secured the unconditional release of 100 kidnap victims who were abducted from Manawa village of Mutunji district, Dansadau Emirate in Maru Local Government Area of the state.  The victims, mostly nursing mothers, males and children, who were […]

