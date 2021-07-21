Can LASG take the lead in redefining flood resilience governance?

By
Headliners
-
11


Tribune Online
Can LASG take the lead in redefining flood resilience governance?

Of defection and politics, restructuring We ain’t as different, Rebuilding Lagos after #EndSARS, Dot-Nation and poverty, Relocating the destitute, Delta State and fault, Of Lagos, FG and security initiatives , FG-Twitter duel, The dilemma over grazing, class Bee The renewed onslaught, Fifty-fourth anniversary, Post-graduation phobia, Nigerian football clubs, Another look at the Nigerian, So they knew Odumakin, Why investment in public, Aswani market road, Lagos waterways prisoners of their own, Disease religion and love, xenophobes, Leah Sharibu, SCOAN: Of love, hope in a fractured world, Act to curb the powers of Death, Nigerian football clubs and incessant road mishaps, Kalu’s significant response

FOR the past couple of weeks, heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused widespread damage and flooding in many flood-prone communities of Lagos. Streets are getting flooded, property, including cars and other valuables are being submerged on a consistent basis while many residents are forced to flee their houses. With heavy and lengthy downpours being experienced […]

Can LASG take the lead in redefining flood resilience governance?
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR