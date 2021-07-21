



Tribune Online

Can LASG take the lead in redefining flood resilience governance?

FOR the past couple of weeks, heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused widespread damage and flooding in many flood-prone communities of Lagos. Streets are getting flooded, property, including cars and other valuables are being submerged on a consistent basis while many residents are forced to flee their houses. With heavy and lengthy downpours being experienced […]

Can LASG take the lead in redefining flood resilience governance?

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune