COVID-19 Delta variant: UI adopts stricter precautionary measures to prevent infection

Against the backdrop of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, most especially the recently discovered Delta variant and the placement of some states including Oyo on red alert by the Federal Government, the University of Ibadan (UI) have adopted stricter precautionary measures to checkmate infection among its students, staff and other members of the public.

The management of the institution in a statement signed by its registrar, Mrs Olubunmi O. Faluyi said unscreened travellers or visitors would be allowed into the university.

She maintained that halls of residence would be properly monitored to prevent the influx of the deadly virus among the student population.

According to…