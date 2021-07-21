



Dubai makes its own rain to tackle 50C heat using drones

The United Arab Emirates is creating its own rain using drones that fly into clouds and unleash electrical charges to beat the sweltering 50 degrees Celsius heat, the Daily Mail of UK has reported. The rain is formed using drone technology that gives clouds an electric shock to ‘cajole them’ into clumping together and producing […]

