Entrepreneurial education should surpass shoemaking, tie-dye in varsity ― Bowen VC

Tribune Online
The Vice-Chancellor, Bowen University, Iwo, Professor Joshua Ogunwole has said that entrepreneurial education should surpass skill acquisition of shoemaking, tie-dye and other related vocations in the university. Speaking at a lecture delivered by Professor Adebisi Adebowale, which was organized by the university, scheduled to mark the 20th anniversary of the institution held recently, Professor Ogunwole […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

