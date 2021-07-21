



Minister seeks spiritual intervention to end humanitarian crises, insecurity

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has urged Nigerians to reflect on the reason for the season as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir. In a statement, Umar Farouq called for prayers to unite the country and reduce humanitarian crises including internal displacement, refugees, hunger, killings and terrorism. While felicitating […]

