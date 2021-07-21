



Tribune Online

My Mother’s Business: Highlighting benefits of female entrepreneurship

A review of Tunde Olaosebikan’s book, My Mother’s Business by Deborah Omoare “MY Mother’s Business” is a story that highlights the life of Lolly, who cannot get a white collar job after marriage. She then decides to work as a teacher in a private school within her neighbourhood. After a while, she goes into business […]

My Mother’s Business: Highlighting benefits of female entrepreneurship

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune