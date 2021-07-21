My Mother’s Business: Highlighting benefits of female entrepreneurship

By
Headliners
-
23


Tribune Online
My Mother’s Business: Highlighting benefits of female entrepreneurship

Business magazine Engineering, Akintola, marriage, Avalon, Retirement, emasculated NLNG, Africa

A review of Tunde Olaosebikan’s book, My Mother’s Business by Deborah Omoare “MY Mother’s Business” is a story that highlights the life of Lolly, who cannot get a white collar job after marriage. She then decides to work as a teacher in a private school within her neighbourhood. After a while, she goes into business […]

My Mother’s Business: Highlighting benefits of female entrepreneurship
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR