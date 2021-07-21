



Pfizer/BioNTech to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE on Wednesday said they had struck a deal for South Africa’s Biovac Institute to process and distribute over 100 million doses a year of their COVID-19 vaccine for the African Union beginning in 2022, Reuters has reported. Technical transfer, on-site development and equipment installation activities will begin immediately, they […]

