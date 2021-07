Tribune Online

Several people feared killed in Benue

Several people were feared dead in a communal clash in the troubled Bonta-Ukpute areas in Benue State. Several houses were also reported burnt during the crisis. The Tribune Online learnt that some militias from Bonta allegedly invaded the Ochoro community, on Tuesday, and attacked the residents. It was reliably gathered that Igede people were the […]

