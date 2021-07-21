



Stop misleading people, Imo Assembly tells PDP lawmakers

The Imo State House of Assembly has blasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers, warning them to stop misleading the public with falsehoods and unwholesome utterances. The lawmaking body insisted that the recent suspensions of six legislators was legal, constitutional and necessary aimed at preserving peace, stability and ensure the progress of the legislative arm […]

