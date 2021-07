Tribune Online

Auto crash claims 13 lives in Ogun

Thirteen persons, comprising four males, five females and four minors died on Wednesday, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The ugly incident, according to information provided by the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, was a result of wrongful overtaking on the part of the driver of a commercial bus […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune