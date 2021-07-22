



Tribune Online

Court fixes October 6 for judgement on Ekiti AG’s suit against IGP over dismissed pregnant policewoman

The Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital has fixed October 6, 2021, for judgement in the suit filed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti, Olawale Fapohunda, against the Inspector General of Police over the dismissal of a pregnant policewoman. The presiding judge, Justice Babs Kuewumi, on Thursday, […]

Court fixes October 6 for judgement on Ekiti AG’s suit against IGP over dismissed pregnant policewoman

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune