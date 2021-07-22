Dangote Cement stocks push market to positive close

Following the second tranche of Dangote Cement’s proposed share buyback, on Thursday, buying interest in the company’s stocks ensured the market closed higher

Precisely, the high cap stock recorded a 7.8 per cent increase in its share price at the end of trading activities on Thursday.

Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) advanced by 1.7 per cent to 38,585.52 basis points, the biggest gain since 29th April 2021.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date gain increased to +1.8 per cent, while the Year-to-Date loss moderated to -4.2 per cent.

Investors gained N329.7 billion as the market capitalisation crossed over to the N20 trillion mark to close at N20.1…