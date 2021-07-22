



Four policemen, two others killed at checkpoint in Enugu

Confusion broke out on Wednesday evening in Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area, when yet to be identified gunmen opened fire on police operatives at a checkpoint. Four policemen and two other persons were reportedly shot dead as the gunmen attacked the checkpoint in Obeagu-Amechi community in Enugu South Local Government Area. It was […]

