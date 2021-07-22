Gombe stakeholders adopt consensus method

All Progressives Congress, (APC) stakeholders in Gombe State have unanimously agreed to adopt the consensus method during the forthcoming party’s congresses at ward, local government and state levels.

In a two-point communiqué read by the state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, after the stakeholders meeting held at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, the APC stalwarts also unanimously affirmed their unalloyed loyalty to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to provide direction to the party both in the build-up to and during the congresses in the state and always.

The communique read in part, “The meeting resolved to adopt consensus in the forthcoming congresses…