Kingsley Moghalu, Aisha Yesufu, others to speak at symposium

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Hon Tijani Yusuf, Aisha Yesufu, DJ Switch, Tacha, others are to look into probable strategies and solutions on the surge of insecurity in the country, among others.

The Future Project Africa, in partnership with Rubbin’ Minds, is set to host the 6th edition of the Nigeria Symposium for Young & Emerging Leaders on Sunday, July 25th, 2021, where Moghalu and others will brainstorm on national issues.

Themed ‘A State of Flux: Where do we go from here?’, the Symposium would be hosted by popular media personality, and Rubbin’ Minds talk show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and will be televised at 3 PM on select television stations.

Speaking on the purpose of the…