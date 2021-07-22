Medical consultants threaten to grind healthcare delivery in EKSUTH over poor condition of work

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, (MDCAN EKSUTH) Ado-Ekiti has revealed that to avoid imminent collapse of quality health care delivery in the tertiary hospital, the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, must address the poor working condition of staff in the health sector.

This came barely a week after the resident doctors in the hospital embarked on indefinite strike action over alleged irregularities in the payment of their salaries, alleged reduction in the monthly subvention to the hospital by the state government.

The specialists in a ‘Save the Soul of EKSUTH’ statement made available to Tribune Online, on…