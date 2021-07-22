Ondo govt reads riot act to farm settlement encroachers, grabbers

Ondo State Government, on Thursday, issued a stern warning to encroachers of government farm settlement to desist from selling and taking unauthorised possession of the land, saying the lands are predominantly for farming.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Sunday Akintomide, who handed this warning in Akure, Ondo State capital, maintained that the state government is not willing to sell any part of the land, but for farming.

Akintomide said the state government is aware that some people have been selling the lands to unsuspecting members of the public who were not aware that the land belongs to the government.

He, however, advised any member of the public buying…