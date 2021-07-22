



Organised public demonstration: Objecting to official policy is lawful

THE Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), under Section 40 thereof, guarantees the right of every person to peaceful assembly and to associate with other persons. However, going by historical antecedents, this right is one of the most abused in Nigeria and all demonstrations, particularly when such is perceived as anti-government, […]

