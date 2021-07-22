



Tribune Online

Oyetola promises to pay salary arrears left by past administration

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday, assured that his administration would pay the state workers modulated salaries that were not paid by the past administration. Mr Oyetola who made this known in his country home in Iragbiji while speaking with newsmen pledged to be well committed to the welfare of the state workers. […]

Oyetola promises to pay salary arrears left by past administration

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune