UPDATE: Police arraign woman for giving false, defamatory information against ex-Imo gov, Ohakim

The Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, arraigned one, Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, for furnishing the Police authorities with false information against former governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, and one, Chinedu Okpareke. The Police filed the four-count charge against the defendant before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, bordering on allegations of criminal […]

