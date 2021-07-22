



Use your influence to free Igboho, protesters urge Yoruba traditional rulers

Youths, on Wednesday, stormed major streets and neighbourhoods in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in a peaceful protest, demanding the release of the Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, who was arrested in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on Monday night. The protesters, who took off from the frontage of Ighobo’s […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune