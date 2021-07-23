10 Ogun Communities threaten to boycott Ogun LG polls over dredgers’ activities

No fewer than 10 communities in Magboro, Obafemi Owode Local Government, Ogun State are set to boycott the Saturday Local Government elections.

The leadership of these communities under the aegis of Joint Community Development Associations said in a press statement that their action was in protest against the activities of sand dredgers in their communities.

According to the statement, signed by all the chairmen of the CDAs, the dredgers have damaged the only road that connects the whole communities to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The CDAs are Gaun, New Generation Estate, Peace Garden Estate, Teachers Land, Abule-Oko Unity Estate, Araromi, Pathfinders, Ifesowapo and Glory Land Estate.

The…