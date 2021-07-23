Back to Basics – Financial Sub-plans

In this last article in our Back to Basics series, we are discussing the various sub-plans that we must develop as we plan our financial future. These sub-plans mirror various aspects/ areas of our lives and should be carefully planned for, so they do negatively impact our financial well-being. Most financial plans focus solely on investment planning and management – identifying our sources of income, deriving the disposable income available for investment, and using the disposable income to purchase assets that deliver both revenue and capital gains that would grow the wealth of individuals. However, if these other sub-plans are not in place, they could reduce disposable income or…