Benin Republic court adjourns Igboho’s extraditiom hearing till Monday, July 26

The Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, is to be in custody till Monday after the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, adjourned the hearing of his extradition case till Monday, July 26.

Rafael Huvehnou, his Beninese lawyer, confirmed that Igboho will remain in police custody.

Also, the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, said the hearing had been adjourned till next Monday.

The group, led by Professor Banji Akintoye, disclosed this in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ―…