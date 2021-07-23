Eid Adha in spirit of woes

I had a thought about Muslims in Igangan, Southern Kaduna, Ebonyi, Zamfara and many other parts of the country where the activities of bandits and ‘unknown’ gunmen had made life difficult. I prayed that innocent faithful in those areas would not be slain amidst Sallah celebrations. After all, more legs would walk into these places/cities, and amid fanfare, many would have forgotten to keep to the security tips.

I considered the people of Yobe, Borno, Adamawa and other places where Boko Haram had taken hold and considered their fate during Sallah, how did they celebrate? Those that travelled for Sallah too had my thoughts, did they get there or how many were kidnapped? It is indeed a…