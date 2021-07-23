FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers

The Federal Government disclosed that it has already commenced the payment of death benefits to deceased doctors and other health workers under the Group Life Insurance.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made this known after a meeting between the Federal Government representatives and the Nigeria Association of Residence Doctors (NARD), in Abuja.

Ngige who described the meeting as very fruitful said evidence was tendered by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation to show that insurance companies have already started payment.

According to the minister, the evidence tendered at the meeting corroborated what the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade…