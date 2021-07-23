NGO moves to save lives, offers free antenatal, delivery for pregnant women

Chief Executive Officer, Omotayo Maternity Home, Ibadan, Olapeju Agunbiade, has said that no pregnant woman deserves to die while giving life stating that everyone should rise to the occasion of saving the lives of pregnant women.

Agunbiade who is also the CEO of Omotayo Charity Foundation noted the increasing rate of child and maternal mortality in Nigeria prompted the establishment of the Foundation under which pregnant women enjoy free antenatal care and delivery for free.

She hinted that since its establishment, over 200 pregnant women have been offered free antenatal and delivery.

According to her: “Every day, 830 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth…