PIB: 3% equity fund pitches 2 Delta senators against each other

The bickering over three per cent equity decided by the Senate for the host communities in the Niger Delta between Bayelsa Senators Seriake Dickson and Biobarakuma Wangagha Degi-Eremieyo came to the fore on Friday with the latter accusing the former of being capable to cause unrest in the region.

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa state and Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Seriake Dickson had told the federal government that the decision of the national assembly to adopt the Senate position of 3% equity to host community could instigate violence in the region.

Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Biobarakuma Wangagha Degi-Eremieyo said the comment was indeed…