Police kill bandit, rescue 11 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

THE police command in Zamfara State says it has neutralised a notorious bandit in the state and rescued 11 kidnap victims. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Gusau.

Shehu said: “Yesterday [Wednesday] at about 1:00 p.m, a large number of bandits blocked Gusau–Sokoto road at Dogon Karfe axis, making commuters scamper for safety.

“The police tactical operatives on patrol along the road quickly mobilised to the location.

“On arrival at the scene, the police were engaged in a gun duel by bandits who had already abducted innocent commuters and were about…