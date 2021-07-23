Radio, for me, is art — Melody, Beat FM OAP

Melody Ifeanyi Adigo alias M.I.A but never missing in action was born on the 31st of July, 1995. M.I.A, a radio broadcaster and ‘hype-lady’, hails from Imo State but was born and bred in Ibadan, Oyo State. Her exuberance and vivacious personality has been winning her the hearts of many, both on air and onstage, for years now. She currently works with the Beat 97.9 FM, Ibadan and spoke to ROTIMI IGE about her journey so far. Excerpts.

What made you chose radio?

Radio was actually chosen for me. I always wanted to be a TV presenter. I started on TV back in 2015 while I was still a student at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. After graduation in 2017, I met KShow, who is now my…