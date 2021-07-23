Sokoto APC assures members of justice, fairness during ward congresses

Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it’s ready for the forthcoming ward congress scheduled for Saturday, 31st July 2021, just as the National Headquarters of the party has reeled out the timetable for the exercise.

The acting chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, disclosed this at the stakeholders meeting of the Party in Sokoto, on Thursday.

Achida intimated to the participants of the meeting about the elaborate arrangements made by the National Headquarters of the APC to ensure the success of the exercise.

The Chairman further stated that the state chapter of the Party has concluded all the necessary arrangements to ensure the conduct…