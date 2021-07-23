Sunday Igboho: Why FG’s extradition request is invalid, can’t be granted —Falana

AS the judicial battle begins over the arrest and detention of Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in Benin Republic, leading rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has provided a legal compass on how to exit the diplomatic entanglement arising from the arrest.

In a lengthy Op-ed on Thursday, the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) wrote off the extradition request reportedly submitted by the Nigerian authorities for being at variance with extant deportation laws and treaties.

He said: “From the information at our disposal, the new Ambassador of Nigeria to Benin Republic, General Yusuf Buratai (retd) has hurriedly submitted an application for the…