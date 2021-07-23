Two fishermen on fishing expedition drown in Ondo

Two persons have been confirmed dead in Ondo headquarters of Ondo West Local Government of Ondo State when they drowned in a river while on a fishing expedition.

The two men identified as GodsTime James and Boluwaji Akinade drowned at Arigba river behind Saint Andrews Grammar School, along Sir Olabanji Akingbule road, Arigbabola street, Ondo at about 6.30 am, on Friday morning.

It was gathered that the two men arrived at the river early in the morning to fish in the river when one of them, James slipped and fell into the river while the Akinade tried to rescue him but got drowned too.

According to a source, Akinade who was alerted by the cry of help from his friend rushed to help him but…