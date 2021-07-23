Unite for development of Ilorin ― Tafida of Ilorin

Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Kawu Baraje, has called on Ilorin elites to sink their differences and join hands for the development of the community.

Baraje, who was named the Tafida of Ilorin on Thursday, because of his philanthropism made the call when he paid a thank you visit to the emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, in his palace on Friday.

While noting that the Emir is doing his best possible to unite all his subjects, Baraje harped on the need for all sons and daughters of Ilorin emirate to complement the monarch’s efforts in this regard.

He hailed the Emir for spreading chieftaincy titles to the deserving Ilorin elites…