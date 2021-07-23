We are not recruiting, Police debunk rumour

The High Command of the Nigeria Police on Friday said that there was no recruitment exercise currently going on in the Force as being made to believe in some quarters.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police (CP).

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba wishes to notify the general public that the Nigeria Police is currently not recruiting.

According to him, “this clarification is coming on the heels of the proliferation of fake recruitment portals and schemes on the internet falsely claiming that the Nigeria Police Force has commenced the 2021 Police Constables…