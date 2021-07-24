11-year-old Edo kidnap victim regains freedom, reunites with parents

Edo State Police Command on Friday, at about 09 45am, rescued an 11-year old boy named Onose Friday Umasabor, who was kidnapped in his parents’ bedroom on July 19, in Ososo, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The Command, in a press statement endorsed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Kontongs Bello, said that the rescue of the minor was carried out through its Ososo Divisional Headquarters, which “received a report of the abduction of the 11-year-old boy at Ososo in Akoko Edo L.G.A of Edo State on 19th July 2021 at about 0130hrs. On receipt of the information, the CP Edo State Police Command CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu immediately drafted operatives from the…