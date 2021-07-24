3% PIB: Militant group directs commanders to return to creeks for hostilities

Angered by the meagre three per cent voted for host communities in the passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), a militant group, Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders (NDRC), has directed its commanders in the Niger Delta to return to the creeks and await further directive to resume hostilities against oil and gas assets in the region.

It will be recalled that in spite of the outrage that accompanied the allotted three per cent to host communities inclusive of pipeline-bearing communities in the PIB, the National Assembly, in defiance, went ahead to pass the bill for assent by the President.

Immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, on Thursday, while joining his voice to…