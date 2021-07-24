Aregbesola frowns on miscarriage of justice, seeks accelerated trials

Minister of Interior and the immediate past governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola on Friday recommended that there should be a deliberate judicial action that will lead to an acceleration of trials with strict deadlines set for the conclusion of investigations, trials and delivering of judgements in all cases.

The minister who made this known at the commissioning of the newly constructed state headquarters of the correctional service (NCOS) in Osogbo Osun state, remarked that this is necessary, “as we see and admire in other specially developed countries where trials and judgements are wrapped up in one week.

“A lot of people commit crimes by sneering at our judicial system, in…