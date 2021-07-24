Gombe gov mourns as Army Major, wife, daughter die in car accident

Tragedy struck in Gombe State as one of the sons of the state, Major Auwal Danbabu Mohammed, his wife, Fadila Auwalu Shehu Brema and only daughter, Aisha lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident.

The State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who received the sad news with great shock described it as most unfortunate and a great loss to the state and its people.

The accident was said to have occurred along the ever busy Zamfara-Kano Road while the family was on the way back to base after the Sallah celebrations.

Until his death, Major Auwal Danbabu was the Staff Officer at 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Gusau in Zamfara state.

Inuwa Yahaya had on Friday led a delegation on a…