I have my farm here, I could come to Daura every two weeks and nobody can stop me, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday declared that he could travel to his hometown, Daura, every two weeks if he likes and nobody can stop him but there are constraints of cost and exposing security to weather.

He made the declaration when he visited the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, at his palace.

The president regretted his inability to visit Daura more frequently, assuring that his heart remains with the people.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) quoted him as saying: “We are known for farming and I have my farm here. I could come every two weeks and no one can stop me. But the cost to the movement is high. I would…