JUST IN: Low turnout in Lagos LG poll

As Lagosians go to poll on Saturday to elect chairmen and councillors for the 20 Local Governments (LGs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State, our correspondent reports that there has been glaring apathy on the part of the citizens as many of the polling booths visited as at 9:30 am were found virtually empty of the voters, while officials of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) were yet to arrive.

At Sunday Adugun in Alausa area of Ikeja where the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, usually casts his vote, LASIEC officials were just arriving…