My husband stole my pants, used them for evil purpose —Wife

AFTER losing her underwear from the house on two occasions, a woman, Elizabeth Kolala has decided to divorce her husband whom she suspected might have taken the pants somewhere.

But her husband, Leonard Simumba, 49, denied the allegations blaming the disappearance of the pants on rats.

Elizabeth Kolala, 40, told the Matero Local Court in Zambia that she suspected Leonard used her underwear for something evil.

Elizabeth of Chawama Township, said she had reported the matter to family members but that she did not have her underwear back.

Elizabeth and Leonard got married in 1995 and have two children.

“I have never enjoyed our marriage from the time we got married. Our child was sick but my…