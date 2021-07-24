National Centre For Control of Small Arms & Light Weapons not recruiting – ONSA

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to the President on Friday has said that the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise and cautioned the members of the public against “Illegal recruitment and fraudulent inducement.”

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Zakari Usman

According to the statement, “The attention of the Management of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons…