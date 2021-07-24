Nigerian Army dismisses video of soldiers destroying farmland, says it is doctored

The High Command of the Nigerian Army Saturday called on the general public to disregard an alleged doctored video which it said was targeted at tarnishing the image of the Nigerian Army.

This was contained in a statement made available newsmen in Abuja by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyeama Nwachukwu.

Gen Nwachukwu explained that following a fact finding investigation on the video by subjecting it to credible reverse image, it was discovered that the video was first published on YouTube channel “BIAFRA BOY”.

He added that in the course of the investigation, it was discovered that it was released by secessionist sympathisers on Youtube, featuring blurred…